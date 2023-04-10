JP Morgan Maintains Moderna (MRNA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is $231.18. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $531.30. The average price target represents an increase of 46.06% from its latest reported closing price of $158.27.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is $8,915MM, a decrease of 53.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TDEAX - Touchstone Dynamic Equity Fund A holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 1,733.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

GERM - ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 94.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 30.01% over the last quarter.

QRFT - QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 70.21% over the last quarter.

FHLC - Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF holds 179K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 13.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1936 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 172 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.45%, an increase of 24.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 265,499K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

