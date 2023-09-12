JP Morgan Maintains Mission Produce (AVO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.67% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mission Produce is 18.02. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 100.67% from its latest reported closing price of 8.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mission Produce is 1,085MM, an increase of 10.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mission Produce. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVO is 0.06%, a decrease of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.91% to 23,050K shares. The put/call ratio of AVO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuance Investments holds 4,402K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares, representing an increase of 23.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 43.70% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,589K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing an increase of 19.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 16.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,350K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Integrated Advisors Network holds 1,217K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 4.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,086K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 21.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVO by 28.91% over the last quarter.

Mission Produce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mission Produce, Inc. provides fruit farming services. The Company specializes in producing, distributing, and marketing hass avocados. Mission Produce serves customers worldwide.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.