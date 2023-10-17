JP Morgan Maintains Middleby (MIDD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.31% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Middleby is 177.10. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.31% from its latest reported closing price of 122.72.

The projected annual revenue for Middleby is 4,165MM, an increase of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middleby. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIDD is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 61,721K shares. The put/call ratio of MIDD is 3.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 5,299K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,783K shares, representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,239K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,881K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing an increase of 24.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 844.75% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,724K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 2.27% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,999K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Middleby Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Bakers Pride®, Beech®, BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown®, CTX®, Desmon®, Deutsche Beverage®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, Firex®, Follett®, frifri®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Ink Kegs®, Inline Filling Systems®, Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Meheen®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco®, QualServ®, RAM®, Southbend®, Ss Brewtech®, Star®, Starline®, Sveba Dahlen®, Synesso®, Tank®, Taylor®, Thor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Varimixer®, Wells® Wild Goose® and Wunder-Bar®.

