JP Morgan Maintains MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of MidCap Financial Investment (NasdaqGS:MFIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.08% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for MidCap Financial Investment is $13.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.08% from its latest reported closing price of $11.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MidCap Financial Investment is 156MM, a decrease of 51.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57, an increase of 2.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in MidCap Financial Investment. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFIC is 0.22%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.98% to 36,563K shares. The put/call ratio of MFIC is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 2,938K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 2,938K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,390K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares , representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIC by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 2,389K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIC by 32.11% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 2,114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIC by 4.29% over the last quarter.

