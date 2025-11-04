JP Morgan Maintains Miami International Holdings (MIAX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Miami International Holdings (NYSE:MIAX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.54% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Miami International Holdings is $46.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1.54% from its latest reported closing price of $45.54 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Miami International Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 600.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of MIAX is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caldwell Investment Management holds 664K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 454K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 298K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 250K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 77K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

