JP Morgan Maintains Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.01% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mettler-Toledo International is 1,374.14. The forecasts range from a low of 1,111.00 to a high of $1,597.05. The average price target represents an increase of 30.01% from its latest reported closing price of 1,056.97.

The projected annual revenue for Mettler-Toledo International is 3,997MM, an increase of 1.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler-Toledo International. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTD is 0.30%, a decrease of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 23,943K shares. The put/call ratio of MTD is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 926K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 17.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 685K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 661K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 569K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 15.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 524K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Mettler-Toledo International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

