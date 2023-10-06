JP Morgan Maintains Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.35% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding is 59.50. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 77.35% from its latest reported closing price of 33.55.

The projected annual revenue for Metropolitan Bank Holding is 307MM, an increase of 19.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metropolitan Bank Holding. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 17.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCB is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 10,772K shares. The put/call ratio of MCB is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 966K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 2.52% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 557K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 502K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares, representing an increase of 19.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 12.27% over the last quarter.

KRE - SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF holds 468K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 63.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 166.67% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 354K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its FinTech partners. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the FDIC, and an equal opportunity lender.

