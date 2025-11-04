JP Morgan Maintains Meritage Homes (MTH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.90% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Meritage Homes is $84.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.82 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.90% from its latest reported closing price of $65.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Meritage Homes is 6,372MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTH is 0.20%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 90,876K shares. The put/call ratio of MTH is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,278K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,472K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 10.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,203K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 13.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,752K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares , representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,710K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 25.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,695K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 55.50% over the last quarter.

