JP Morgan Maintains Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt (MLCO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:MLCO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.10% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt is $11.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.88 to a high of $13.86. The average price target represents an increase of 26.10% from its latest reported closing price of $8.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt is 6,677MM, an increase of 31.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLCO is 0.20%, an increase of 30.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.51% to 152,625K shares. The put/call ratio of MLCO is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARGA Investment Management holds 25,195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,814K shares , representing a decrease of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 14,012K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares , representing an increase of 33.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 90.28% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,361K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,920K shares , representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Coronation Fund Managers holds 8,104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,762K shares , representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,713K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,087K shares , representing a decrease of 35.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 90.93% over the last quarter.

