JP Morgan Maintains McKesson (MCK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.82% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for McKesson is $801.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $647.65 to a high of $871.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.82% from its latest reported closing price of $736.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for McKesson is 308,356MM, a decrease of 18.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,935 funds or institutions reporting positions in McKesson. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCK is 0.43%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 129,116K shares. The put/call ratio of MCK is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,813K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,486K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 4.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,020K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,985K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,604K shares , representing a decrease of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 86.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,551K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,821K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 46.43% over the last quarter.

