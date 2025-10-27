JP Morgan Maintains Mattel (MAT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Mattel (NasdaqGS:MAT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mattel is $25.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.85% from its latest reported closing price of $18.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mattel is 6,339MM, an increase of 21.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mattel. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAT is 0.20%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 400,553K shares. The put/call ratio of MAT is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 40,824K shares representing 12.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,158K shares , representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 33,218K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,151K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 8.06% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 23,145K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,280K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 14,221K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,858K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 3.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,518K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,985K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.