JP Morgan Maintains Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is 514.76. The forecasts range from a low of 353.50 to a high of $593.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.67% from its latest reported closing price of 437.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is 6,418MM, an increase of 6.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.36%, an increase of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.66% to 66,595K shares. The put/call ratio of MLM is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,187K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,866K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,387K shares, representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,821K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 54.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,922K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,861K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 820.69% over the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

An American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.