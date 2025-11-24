JP Morgan Maintains MARA Holdings (MARA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of MARA Holdings (NasdaqCM:MARA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.00% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MARA Holdings is $24.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 139.00% from its latest reported closing price of $10.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MARA Holdings is 1,294MM, an increase of 40.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in MARA Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.25%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.21% to 342,773K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,961K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,974K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 35.10% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 12,099K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,927K shares , representing an increase of 51.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 115.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,776K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,190K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 28.64% over the last quarter.

Marex Group holds 9,879K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,376K shares , representing an increase of 45.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 74.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,706K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares , representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 11.51% over the last quarter.

