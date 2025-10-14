JP Morgan Maintains Lithia Motors (LAD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.49% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lithia Motors is $394.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $313.10 to a high of $488.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.49% from its latest reported closing price of $302.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lithia Motors is 35,289MM, a decrease of 5.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithia Motors. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAD is 0.27%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.94% to 31,711K shares. The put/call ratio of LAD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,445K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,991K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 7.77% over the last quarter.

OAKLX - Oakmark Select Fund Investor Class holds 1,309K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 848K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 834K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 3.71% over the last quarter.

