JP Morgan Maintains Lineage (LINE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Lineage (NasdaqGS:LINE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.60% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lineage is $48.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.60% from its latest reported closing price of $33.42 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lineage. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINE is 0.17%, an increase of 30.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.23% to 74,897K shares. The put/call ratio of LINE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D1 Capital Partners holds 6,182K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares , representing an increase of 25.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 1.77% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,736K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,191K shares , representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 5,133K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares , representing an increase of 31.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,738K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares , representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 62.97% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,153K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 13.49% over the last quarter.

