JP Morgan Maintains Lincoln National (LNC) Neutral Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Lincoln National with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.52% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln National is $33.90. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 51.52% from its latest reported closing price of $22.37.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln National is $18,957MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.20.

Lincoln National Declares $0.45 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $22.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.23%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 9.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,810K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares, representing an increase of 32.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,649K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 34.00% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,486K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares, representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,421K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing an increase of 71.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 128.63% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,311K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 36.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln National. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNC is 0.11%, a decrease of 19.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 154,839K shares. The put/call ratio of LNC is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lincoln National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies.

