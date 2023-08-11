JP Morgan Maintains LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LifeStance Health Group is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of 8.25.

The projected annual revenue for LifeStance Health Group is 1,004MM, an increase of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeStance Health Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFST is 0.30%, an increase of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 296,224K shares. The put/call ratio of LFST is 3.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 175,285K shares representing 46.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 45,735K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 6,737K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 22.22% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 5,359K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,862K shares, representing an increase of 27.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 124.92% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 4,793K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,816K shares, representing an increase of 20.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFST by 97.47% over the last quarter.

LifeStance Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers.

