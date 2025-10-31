JP Morgan Maintains LendingTree (TREE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of LendingTree (NasdaqGS:TREE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.36% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LendingTree is $73.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.36% from its latest reported closing price of $64.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LendingTree is 1,104MM, an increase of 4.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingTree. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREE is 0.09%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 12,528K shares. The put/call ratio of TREE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mariner holds 1,339K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing a decrease of 15.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 44.78% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 547K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 94.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 1,144.15% over the last quarter.

Blue Grotto Capital holds 383K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 30.68% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 367K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 46.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 349K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

