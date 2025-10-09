JP Morgan Maintains Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt (LEGN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:LEGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.38% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt is $76.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.65 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 137.38% from its latest reported closing price of $32.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt is 634MM, a decrease of 20.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGN is 0.37%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 104,115K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGN is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 6,473K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,918K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,985K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FOCPX - Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds 4,684K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares , representing an increase of 74.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 273.94% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,774K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 14.48% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 3,452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares , representing an increase of 18.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 17.14% over the last quarter.

