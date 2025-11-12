JP Morgan Maintains Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Lamar Advertising (NasdaqGS:LAMR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.31% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lamar Advertising is $134.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.31% from its latest reported closing price of $128.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lamar Advertising is 2,294MM, an increase of 1.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamar Advertising. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAMR is 0.32%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 114,328K shares. The put/call ratio of LAMR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,272K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,906K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,240K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,157K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 31.98% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,938K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing a decrease of 41.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 24.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,865K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 0.49% over the last quarter.

