JP Morgan Maintains Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.95% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is $41.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 56.95% from its latest reported closing price of $26.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is 16,697MM, an increase of 11.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.19%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 218,407K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 12,341K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,725K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 18.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,580K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,587K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 25.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,476K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,334K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 21.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,696K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,805K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,278K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 25.09% over the last quarter.

