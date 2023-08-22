JP Morgan Maintains Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is 16.66. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.91% from its latest reported closing price of 15.88.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is 16,184MM, a decrease of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.09%, an increase of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 168,248K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 16,328K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,383K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 48.64% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,540K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,220K shares, representing an increase of 27.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 19.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,091K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,255K shares, representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 38.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,316K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,303K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 27.31% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,954K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,259K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 44.25% over the last quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

