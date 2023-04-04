JP Morgan Maintains Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Neutral Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Kodiak Sciences with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.09% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kodiak Sciences is $12.37. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 149.09% from its latest reported closing price of $4.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kodiak Sciences is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American International Group holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 11.90% over the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 112K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 23.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 28.84% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - Health Sciences Fund Class NAV holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 13.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Sciences. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOD is 0.06%, an increase of 38.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 43,570K shares. The put/call ratio of KOD is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kodiak Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, Kodiak is focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Its ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world, and diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, its bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and the company is expanding its early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA.

See all Kodiak Sciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.