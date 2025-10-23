JP Morgan Maintains KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.13% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is $11.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 34.13% from its latest reported closing price of $8.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 230MM, an increase of 270.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREF is 0.06%, an increase of 30.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 59,712K shares. The put/call ratio of KREF is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 10,000K shares representing 15.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,434K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,566K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,060K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 23.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,865K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,471K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.