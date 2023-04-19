JP Morgan Maintains Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keysight Technologies is $194.56. The forecasts range from a low of $180.79 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.48% from its latest reported closing price of $150.27.

The projected annual revenue for Keysight Technologies is $5,810MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP MacKay S&P 500 Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 0.92% over the last quarter.

PEAK6 Investments holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 29.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 113.45% over the last quarter.

MGNDX - Praxis Growth Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keysight Technologies. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEYS is 0.33%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 167,134K shares. The put/call ratio of KEYS is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Keysight Technologies Background Information

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020.

