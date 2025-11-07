JP Morgan Maintains Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.00% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is $8.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.78 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.00% from its latest reported closing price of $9.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is 909MM, an increase of 54.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KW is 0.11%, an increase of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 141,206K shares. The put/call ratio of KW is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 13,322K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,084K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,301K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 24.63% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,410K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 29.76% over the last quarter.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,251K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 12.19% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,109K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KW by 12.79% over the last quarter.

