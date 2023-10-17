JP Morgan Maintains Kennametal (KMT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kennametal is 28.22. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.99% from its latest reported closing price of 24.33.

The projected annual revenue for Kennametal is 2,101MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

Kennametal Declares $0.20 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 received the payment on August 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $24.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.61%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 5.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennametal. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 10.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMT is 0.13%, a decrease of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 102,088K shares. The put/call ratio of KMT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 9,878K shares representing 12.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,188K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 0.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,639K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,874K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 4,613K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,494K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,470K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,109K shares, representing a decrease of 36.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Tinicum holds 3,394K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennametal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020.

