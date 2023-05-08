JP Morgan Maintains Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares (JCI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares (NYSE:JCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares is 71.99. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of 62.09.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares is 27,235MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares Declares $0.36 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $62.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.46%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International plc - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JCI is 0.42%, an increase of 29.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 788,262K shares. The put/call ratio of JCI is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 62,614K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,804K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 55,029K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,454K shares, representing a decrease of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 41,410K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,750K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 26.48% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 31,789K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,507K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 13.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,875K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Johnson Controls International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson Controls transforms the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, the company drives the outcomes that matter most. Johnson Controls delivers its promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, the company is the power behind its customers' mission. Its leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

