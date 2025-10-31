JP Morgan Maintains Joby Aviation (JOBY) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.40% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Joby Aviation is $13.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.40% from its latest reported closing price of $17.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Joby Aviation is 175MM, an increase of 178,277.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 12.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY is 0.55%, an increase of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 516,660K shares. The put/call ratio of JOBY is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toyota Motor holds 128,454K shares representing 14.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,753K shares , representing an increase of 38.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 93.71% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 50,421K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,825K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 49.46% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 40,361K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Uber Technologies holds 21,995K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,565K shares , representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 54.32% over the last quarter.

Intel holds 15,816K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,416K shares , representing a decrease of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 67.55% over the last quarter.

