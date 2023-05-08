JP Morgan Maintains Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jetblue Airways is 8.54. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.69% from its latest reported closing price of 7.02.

The projected annual revenue for Jetblue Airways is 10,086MM, an increase of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jetblue Airways. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.24%, an increase of 165.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 259,143K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,262K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,002K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,459K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 9.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,944K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,819K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 8.60% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 9,685K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares, representing an increase of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 41.91% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 9,608K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,095K shares, representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Jetblue Airways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

