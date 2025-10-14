JP Morgan Maintains JBS N.V. (JBS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.40% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for JBS N.V. is $20.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 63.40% from its latest reported closing price of $12.75 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBS N.V.. This is an increase of 178 owner(s) or 4,450.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBS is 0.23%, an increase of 12,451.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 227,015.33% to 78,184K shares. The put/call ratio of JBS is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,086K shares.

Millennium Management holds 4,469K shares.

Bank Of America holds 3,815K shares.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,471K shares.

Verition Fund Management holds 2,480K shares.

