JP Morgan Maintains Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ITUB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ITUB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.12% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $8.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.60 to a high of $9.09. The average price target represents an increase of 12.12% from its latest reported closing price of $7.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 175,814MM, an increase of 29.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITUB is 0.48%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 1,292,248K shares. The put/call ratio of ITUB is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 91,222K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,596K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 83,327K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,544K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 37.33% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 74,530K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,019K shares , representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 79.90% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 61,422K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,497K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 61,131K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,852K shares , representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.