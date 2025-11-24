JP Morgan Maintains IREN (IREN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of IREN (NasdaqGS:IREN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.26% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for IREN is $79.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 87.26% from its latest reported closing price of $42.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IREN is 208MM, a decrease of 69.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in IREN. This is an increase of 156 owner(s) or 58.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IREN is 0.50%, an increase of 19.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 138,976K shares. The put/call ratio of IREN is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 11,710K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares , representing an increase of 28.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 247.53% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 10,717K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wells Fargo holds 7,882K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares , representing an increase of 92.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 3,611.94% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 7,220K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares , representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 86.41% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 6,428K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing an increase of 52.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 519.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.