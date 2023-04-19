JP Morgan Maintains Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $283.02. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of $269.28.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is $7,158MM, an increase of 11.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HealthCor Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

USSPX - 500 Index Fund -Member Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 33.10% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 2,024K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 99.87% over the last quarter.

RPBAX - T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Baker Tilly Financial holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 5.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.53%, an increase of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 343,196K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

