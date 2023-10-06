JP Morgan Maintains Interpublic Group Of Cos. (IPG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Interpublic Group Of Cos. (NYSE:IPG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.82% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group Of Cos. is 38.22. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 34.82% from its latest reported closing price of 28.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group Of Cos. is 9,459MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Declares $0.31 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $28.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.05%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 7.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group Of Cos.. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPG is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 445,761K shares. The put/call ratio of IPG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 22,705K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 93.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 1,529.49% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,382K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,934K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,017K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 11,796K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,127K shares, representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,391K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,064K shares, representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 881.50% over the last quarter.

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.