JP Morgan Maintains International Paper (IP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of International Paper (NYSE:IP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.22% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for International Paper is $49.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $60.69. The average price target represents an increase of 26.22% from its latest reported closing price of $39.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is 21,985MM, a decrease of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,683 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IP is 0.25%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 696,024K shares. The put/call ratio of IP is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 66,221K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,774K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 54,331K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,562K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 48,991K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,369K shares , representing an increase of 33.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 40.54% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 41,821K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,846K shares , representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 9.77% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,476K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,564K shares , representing an increase of 45.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 72.53% over the last quarter.

