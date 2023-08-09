JP Morgan Maintains International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is 109.31. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 71.35% from its latest reported closing price of 63.79.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 12,728MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1448 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.35%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 259,269K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Investment Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,896K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,747K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,735K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares, representing a decrease of 33.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 90.41% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 6,685K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,446K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 3.09% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,955K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,936K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 14.82% over the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

