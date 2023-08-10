JP Morgan Maintains Insulet (PODD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.05% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insulet is 360.72. The forecasts range from a low of 322.19 to a high of $414.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.05% from its latest reported closing price of 229.69.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 1,496MM, an increase of 2.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 215 owner(s) or 18.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.34%, a decrease of 17.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 90,825K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,562K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,151K shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,162K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,611K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,496K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,972K shares, representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,259K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing a decrease of 36.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 26.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,149K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

