JP Morgan Maintains Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.28% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is $127.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.28% from its latest reported closing price of $85.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is 794MM, a decrease of 9.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.25%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 41,545K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 2,354K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares , representing an increase of 44.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 43.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,757K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,634K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,084K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 80.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 956K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 26.66% over the last quarter.

