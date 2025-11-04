JP Morgan Maintains Insperity (NSP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.36% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insperity is $61.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 65.36% from its latest reported closing price of $37.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Insperity is 7,217MM, an increase of 6.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insperity. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSP is 0.12%, an increase of 15.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 41,912K shares. The put/call ratio of NSP is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 2,623K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares , representing a decrease of 84.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 54.60% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 2,202K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,452K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,346K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 37.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,332K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 85.90% over the last quarter.

