JP Morgan Maintains Immunovant (IMVT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Immunovant (NasdaqGS:IMVT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.93% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immunovant is $40.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 151.93% from its latest reported closing price of $16.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immunovant is 61MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunovant. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMVT is 0.15%, an increase of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 103,234K shares. The put/call ratio of IMVT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 9,500K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,879K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,895K shares , representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,458K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 5,200K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares , representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 24.55% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,693K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,057K shares , representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 15.72% over the last quarter.

