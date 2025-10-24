JP Morgan Maintains IMAX (IMAX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IMAX is $35.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of $31.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IMAX is 418MM, an increase of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMAX. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAX is 0.18%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 62,460K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,113K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares , representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 20.78% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,942K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,187K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 11.48% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,725K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,950K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 82.30% over the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 1,657K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 25.13% over the last quarter.

