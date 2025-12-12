JP Morgan Maintains IAC (IAC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of IAC (NasdaqGS:IAC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.52% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for IAC is $46.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.52% from its latest reported closing price of $38.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IAC is 5,852MM, an increase of 60.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in IAC. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAC is 0.38%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 90,675K shares. The put/call ratio of IAC is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,890K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,377K shares , representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 28.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,650K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,569K shares , representing a decrease of 79.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 95.09% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 2,841K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 99.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 22,451.91% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 2,788K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing an increase of 28.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,768K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,931K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 38.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.