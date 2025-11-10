JP Morgan Maintains Huntsman (HUN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.51% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntsman is $10.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.51% from its latest reported closing price of $8.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntsman is 8,038MM, an increase of 39.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUN is 0.12%, an increase of 20.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 188,530K shares. The put/call ratio of HUN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 9,290K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927K shares , representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 49.29% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,633K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,368K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 34.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,550K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,064K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 36.00% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,394K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 14.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,322K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,180K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 39.52% over the last quarter.

