JP Morgan Maintains HubSpot (HUBS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HubSpot is 454.69. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of 417.99.

The projected annual revenue for HubSpot is 2,102MM, an increase of 14.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1203 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.41%, an increase of 17.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 52,113K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,523K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,197K shares, representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 8.54% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,444K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares, representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,669K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 8.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,405K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,371K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 2.65% over the last quarter.

HubSpot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

