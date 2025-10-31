JP Morgan Maintains Hub Group (HUBG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Hub Group (NasdaqGS:HUBG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.84% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hub Group is $40.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.84% from its latest reported closing price of $36.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hub Group is 6,057MM, an increase of 62.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hub Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBG is 0.14%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 81,517K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBG is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,620K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,754K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,344K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares , representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 78.46% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,320K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,264K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 25.15% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,038K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 0.20% over the last quarter.

