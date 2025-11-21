JP Morgan Maintains Hormel Foods (HRL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.06% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hormel Foods is $28.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.06% from its latest reported closing price of $22.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hormel Foods is 13,525MM, an increase of 12.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49, an increase of 13.82% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hormel Foods. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRL is 0.12%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 269,689K shares. The put/call ratio of HRL is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 11,332K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,806K shares , representing an increase of 39.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 85.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,755K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 10.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,274K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,082K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,017K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,886K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 59.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,677K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,503K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 8.40% over the last quarter.

