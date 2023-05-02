JP Morgan Maintains Hologic (HOLX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hologic is 89.88. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.52% from its latest reported closing price of 87.67.

The projected annual revenue for Hologic is 3,896MM, a decrease of 3.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

There are 1537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLX is 0.29%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 272,100K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 23,377K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,650K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 5.61% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 11,498K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,730K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 7.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,470K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,431K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,802K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,832K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 6.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,771K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,659K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

