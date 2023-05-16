JP Morgan Maintains HilleVax (HLVX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for HilleVax is 34.68. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 149.50% from its latest reported closing price of 13.90.

The projected annual revenue for HilleVax is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in HilleVax. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 8.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLVX is 0.28%, a decrease of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.98% to 29,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 9,781K shares representing 24.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,758K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLVX by 115,236.02% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,834K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLVX by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,838K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company.

Abingworth LLP holds 1,838K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,760K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

