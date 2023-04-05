JP Morgan Maintains Hess (HES) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Hess with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.14% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hess is $163.66. The forecasts range from a low of $135.34 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.14% from its latest reported closing price of $140.92.

The projected annual revenue for Hess is $11,461MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.61.

Hess Declares $0.44 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.75 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $140.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.60%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

QAOSWX - T. Rowe Price New America Growth Portfolio holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 35.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 88.30% over the last quarter.

Capital International holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 28.88% over the last quarter.

SEIAX - SIIT Multi-Asset Real Return Fund - holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 13.82% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 459K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 29.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HES is 0.44%, a decrease of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 300,572K shares. The put/call ratio of HES is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hess Corporation is an American global independent energy company involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. he company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas.

